Drive-in concert from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pack the car with blankets, pillows, snacks and people to watch a performance from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Mallard’s baseball field at Warner Park.

The performance is a recorded video of last year’s film night. People will hear songs from movies such as, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Pink Panther and E.T.

People enter the main gate of the stadium, follow the signs on to the field behind third base then park in the outfield to watch the performance on the video board. People can tune their radio to 89.1 to hear the music as well. The gates open at 6 p.m. the performance starts at 7 p.m. with another starting at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per car.

Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, said these drive-in concerts are all about bringing people joy. “It’s about joy, it’s about connection. If we can make that happen then we’ve done our job and we wake up the next day trying to figure out how to do it again.”

