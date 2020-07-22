Advertisement

Drive-in concert from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Watch a recorded performance on the Mallard's baseball field
The second drive-in concert will happen at the Mallard's duck pond for people to hear the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
The second drive-in concert will happen at the Mallard's duck pond for people to hear the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pack the car with blankets, pillows, snacks and people to watch a performance from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Mallard’s baseball field at Warner Park.

The performance is a recorded video of last year’s film night. People will hear songs from movies such as, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Pink Panther and E.T.

People enter the main gate of the stadium, follow the signs on to the field behind third base then park in the outfield to watch the performance on the video board. People can tune their radio to 89.1 to hear the music as well. The gates open at 6 p.m. the performance starts at 7 p.m. with another starting at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per car.

Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, said these drive-in concerts are all about bringing people joy. “It’s about joy, it’s about connection. If we can make that happen then we’ve done our job and we wake up the next day trying to figure out how to do it again.”

More information click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison man arrested for Cajun Seafood Restaurant robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after robbing the Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue.

News

Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The 19 to 1 vote terminates the contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the school resource officers for four high schools in the city.

News

Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.

News

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

Latest News

News

Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Trending on Tik Tok: Good Samaritans help reunite father & son - 10pm

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Opioid recovery amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Overdose deaths in Madison up over 50 percent in the last year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Numbers from the Madison Police Department reveal overdose deaths in the city are up more than fifty percent from June of 2019 to June of this year. These are just city of Madison calls.

News

Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Average temperatures have peaked and are heading in a downward direction.

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.