Advertisement

“Freedom Fund” GoFundMe launched to raise money for Helbachs Coffee

A “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched for a controversial coffee shop in Middleton after public health officials cited the owners for hanging a “mask-free zone” sign outside the business .
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton(WMTV (Elise Romas))
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched for a controversial coffee shop in Middleton after public health officials cited the owners for not enforcing the county’s mask mandate.

The GoFundMe, organized by a Casey Helbach, has so far raised over $1,000 of its $50,000 goal, intending to use the money raised to pay for Helbachs Coffee’s legal fees as it proceeds to sue the health department. Organizers argue that the public health department infringed on their constitutional rights.

On Tuesday, Helbachs Coffee was issued citations for violating Dane County’s health order on masks. A spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County said the Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.

In the GoFundMe account, organizers write the following:

“Helbachs believes that this order is unlawful and should be opposed in court. We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights. For the reasons stated above, we will not only be contesting the citation we received on July 20th, 2020, for $263.50 (Exhibit A) but will also be filing suit against Madison & Dane County Public Health.”

NBC15 News has left messages for both the organizer of the fundraiser, Casey Helbach, as well as Helbachs Coffee’s main line to confirm the fundraiser, but has not heard back.

Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)

Last week, PHMDC received 390 mask compliance complaints. More than 180 of those were related to Helbachs, according to the spokesperson.

Dane County’s mask mandate requires masks inside all public and private buildings.

On July 13, when the mandate went into effect, a sign at Helbachs brewed some controversy. A Facebook post showed a sign reading, “Mask-Free Zone” reportedly hanging on the door that morning. When an NBC15 News crews arrived in the afternoon, a sign was not seen at the time.

Over the past weekend, a group of protesters were outside the coffee shop over the lack of enforcement on the mask mandate. NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said on Saturday that they don’t have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A second public input session took place virtually where organizations and Madison residents could provide feedback about what candidate the Police and Fire Commission should seek.

News

Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

Coronavirus

Chicago quarantine order could soon apply to Wisconsin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
People heading from Wisconsin to Chicago could soon be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering the city.

News

New report shows demographics of inmates held at Dane Co. Jail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new resource offered on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows insight into the 507 inmates the county is holding.

Coronavirus

Madison woman sews 3,000 homemade masks for those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A local woman is using her sewing skills to keep the community safe, after she made more than 3,000 homemade face masks and donated them to hospitals and other groups.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Woman accused of setting old boyfriend’s car on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A woman armed with a baseball bat allegedly smashed out a car's windows before dousing it in gas and setting it on fire on Madison's south side Tuesday evening.

Crime

Dane County Sheriff’s Office calling residents to lock their doors amid rising car thefts, break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents to do their part to prevent the surge of car thefts and break-ins hitting the county.

Coronavirus

3 cities enacts mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop 36% day-to-day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A major drop in confirmed cases on Wednesday combined with one of the lowest percentage of tests that came back positive offered Wisconsin a bit of a reprieve - at least compared with recent weeks.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases reach new high for Mondays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point since the beginning of last week; however it still broke the record for Mondays.