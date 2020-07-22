Advertisement

Gov. Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force focuses efforts towards affordability

The task force is scheduled to meet again Wednesday
(WILX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force learned more about ways to increase prescription drug affordability for its consumers on Tuesday.

The team’s virtual task force meeting featured a special address from Gov. Evers himself. He created the task force last fall and charged it with making recommendations for reducing prescription drugs in Wisconsin, according to an official press release.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored, access to quality, affordable healthcare is critically important, and that includes prescription medications,” Evers said. “During a time when folks across our state are struggling to make ends meet, the last thing they should have to worry about is affording their monthly medications. Healthcare should never be limited to the healthy and wealthy, and I look forward to the solutions this task force will put forth later this year.”

The virtual meeting held Tuesday is the sixth time the task force has met since November of 2019. Since then meetings have focused on role of insurers, pharmacists, hospitals, and other entities in the prescription drug supply chain, according to the press release.

“Today’s presentations focused on the role of manufacturers in the prescription drug development and supply chain. We also heard more information about drug discount card programs and how they can help people access medications with lower out-of-pocket costs. These insights into the supply chain’s complexities will help us develop solutions that can bring down the cost of prescription drugs for consumers across Wisconsin,” said Task Force Chair and Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek.

The task force is scheduled to virtually meet again Wednesday to discuss efforts to directly and immediately impact prescription drug affordability, according to the press release.

Community members can follow the task force’s work through its website.

