Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

The message 'Police Free Schools' painted in front of the Madison Metropolitan School District building back in June.
The message 'Police Free Schools' painted in front of the Madison Metropolitan School District building back in June.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council finalized the decision to remove police officers from four Madison high schools Tuesday night.

The 19 to 1 vote terminates the contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the school resource officers for schools in the city, officially removing police from Madison schools.

Discussions on removing police gained attention in June after MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes released a letter supporting the move. Shortly after that letter, the board unanimously voted to remove the SROs, but it still needed to be approved by the full council Tuesday night.

In that letter, Reyes urged the MMSD School Board to pursue a “a viable alternative” to SROs in school buildings.

