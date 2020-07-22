Madison man arrested for Cajun Seafood Restaurant robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is behind bars after robbing the Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue.

According to Madison police, officers were dispatched to the restaurant for an armed robbery just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect, 50-year-old man, reportedly entered the restaurant, said that he had a gun, and had an employee open the cash register. The man then took the money from the register and left on foot. Officers found him on foot close to another business. He was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with Armed Robbery, obstructing a peace officer, and a probation/parole violation.

