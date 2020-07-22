Advertisement

Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery

6 people refusing to leave a Marquette business are arrested for trespassing
6 people refusing to leave a Marquette business are arrested for trespassing(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.

According to police, a African American Male in his 50′s entered the restaurant and demanded money on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. The suspect reportedly told the employee that he had a gun, and stole some cash from the restaurant.

A Madison Police K9 Officer was used to try to find the suspect, but he hasn’t been located.

The suspect is described as wearing a black mask, a bald head, and dark clothing,

There were no reported injuries from the robbery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison man arrested for Cajun Seafood Restaurant robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after robbing the Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue.

News

Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The 19 to 1 vote terminates the contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the school resource officers for four high schools in the city.

News

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

News

Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Trending on Tik Tok: Good Samaritans help reunite father & son - 10pm

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Opioid recovery amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Overdose deaths in Madison up over 50 percent in the last year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Numbers from the Madison Police Department reveal overdose deaths in the city are up more than fifty percent from June of 2019 to June of this year. These are just city of Madison calls.

News

Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Average temperatures have peaked and are heading in a downward direction.

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Local

MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.