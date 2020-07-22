Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.
According to police, a African American Male in his 50′s entered the restaurant and demanded money on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. The suspect reportedly told the employee that he had a gun, and stole some cash from the restaurant.
A Madison Police K9 Officer was used to try to find the suspect, but he hasn’t been located.
The suspect is described as wearing a black mask, a bald head, and dark clothing,
There were no reported injuries from the robbery.
