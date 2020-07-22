Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.

According to police, a African American Male in his 50′s entered the restaurant and demanded money on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. The suspect reportedly told the employee that he had a gun, and stole some cash from the restaurant.

A Madison Police K9 Officer was used to try to find the suspect, but he hasn’t been located.

The suspect is described as wearing a black mask, a bald head, and dark clothing,

There were no reported injuries from the robbery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.