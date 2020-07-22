Madison woman sews 3,000 homemade masks for those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local woman is using her sewing skills to keep the community safe, after she made more than 3,000 homemade face masks and donated them to hospitals and other groups.

SSM Health says Laurie Warren spends 4 to 5 hours a day making the masks, and has the skill and knack for it because she has been sewing since she was 10 years old.

“I’m just happy to use my skills to help keep my community safe,” says Laurie, according to SSM.

Laurie Warren (via SSM)

Of the 3,000 masks she has made to date, 1,500 masks have been donated to St. Mary’s Hospital, while the rest have gone to places like the YMCA, Lussier Community Education Center, the Gospel 5K Run/Walk and even a UW Engineering Department Professor’s study on the efficacy of various masks.

Incredibly, it appears Laurie never even had to buy supplies to make the masks, as she already had all the fabric she needed in her home.

“Laurie has an incredible passion to her community,” says Joanne Johnson, St. Mary’s Hospital Director of Volunteer Services. “We’re grateful for her generosity of time and talent.”

