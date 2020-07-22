Mich. school district bans Confederate flag, other images

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Confederate flag isn’t welcome in Grand Ledge schools.

The seven members of the Grand Ledge Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to not allow the flag or other images described as racially divisive to be displayed on school property or on vehicles parked on school property.

The language of the proposed ban includes “racially divisive messaging, images, or symbols (e.g., swastika, Confederate flag, etc.),” according to the document posted at the Grand Ledge Public Schools website.

The ruling covers the entire district.

The ban will go into the student handbook if that is document is approved for the new school year, which will happen sometime in August.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.