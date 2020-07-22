MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

According to the MPD incident report, the teen was crossing N. Midvale Boulevard when a northbound car driving in the left lane hit her, sending her airborne.

Police say, before she was hit, there was another northbound car driving in the left lane who had seen the girl and stopped for her to cross.

The teen was seriously injured and was therefore taken to a pediatric trauma unit.

Police reported no initial signs of impairment for the driver, and say he has been cooperative thus far.

