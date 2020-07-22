MPD: Realtor selling home finds it for rent in Craigslist scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reminding residents to be on the lookout after it appears a con artist posted an address for rent on Craigslist, when the home was actually listed for sale by a local Realtor.

MPD says the Realtor received a call from a man who was standing outside the home on Knickerbocker Street. He was wondering if the home was for sale, as a sign said, or for rent, per the Craigslist ad, according to the Realtor.

The Realtor explained to him it was in fact for sale, and then decided for good measure to file a report with police.

“MPD has taken similar reports in recent years, but it is always a good reminder to do your homework when considering renting or buying a property,” according to an incident report.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.