Advertisement

MPD: Realtor selling home finds it for rent in Craigslist scam

Madison police are reminding residents to be on the lookout after it appears a con artist posted an address for rent on Craigslist, when the home was actually listed for sale by a local Realtor.
Craigslist scam graphic by MGN.
Craigslist scam graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reminding residents to be on the lookout after it appears a con artist posted an address for rent on Craigslist, when the home was actually listed for sale by a local Realtor.

MPD says the Realtor received a call from a man who was standing outside the home on Knickerbocker Street. He was wondering if the home was for sale, as a sign said, or for rent, per the Craigslist ad, according to the Realtor.

The Realtor explained to him it was in fact for sale, and then decided for good measure to file a report with police.

“MPD has taken similar reports in recent years, but it is always a good reminder to do your homework when considering renting or buying a property,” according to an incident report.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: moments ago

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A second public input session took place virtually where organizations and Madison residents could provide feedback about what candidate the Police and Fire Commission should seek.

News

Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

Coronavirus

Chicago quarantine order could soon apply to Wisconsin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
People heading from Wisconsin to Chicago could soon be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering the city.

News

New report shows demographics of inmates held at Dane Co. Jail

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new resource offered on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows insight into the 507 inmates the county is holding.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison woman sews 3,000 homemade masks for those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A local woman is using her sewing skills to keep the community safe, after she made more than 3,000 homemade face masks and donated them to hospitals and other groups.

Crime

MPD: Woman accused of setting old boyfriend’s car on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A woman armed with a baseball bat allegedly smashed out a car's windows before dousing it in gas and setting it on fire on Madison's south side Tuesday evening.

Crime

Dane County Sheriff’s Office calling residents to lock their doors amid rising car thefts, break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents to do their part to prevent the surge of car thefts and break-ins hitting the county.

Coronavirus

3 cities enacts mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop 36% day-to-day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A major drop in confirmed cases on Wednesday combined with one of the lowest percentage of tests that came back positive offered Wisconsin a bit of a reprieve - at least compared with recent weeks.