MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

A loaded handgun was found in the passenger seat
Keefer C. Goodman
Keefer C. Goodman(Dane Co. Jail)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Madison police reported to the parking lot of La Quinta Inn and Suites at 5217 Est Terrace Dr., after they were informed an SUV had crashed into a parked car. They were informed that the driver was unconscious, according to the MPD incident report.

Police say first responders found the man was experiencing agonal breathing, and Madison Fire Department paramedics provided Narcan. Police also found a loaded handgun in the passenger seat of the SUV.

The driver eventually regained consciousness. He was identified by police as 28-year-old Keefer C. Goodman.

Police say Goodman was arrested for operating while impaired – third offense, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, bail jumping, and a parole violation.

