MPD: Woman accused of setting old boyfriend’s car on fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman armed with a baseball bat allegedly smashed out a car's windows before dousing it in gas and setting it on fire on Madison's south side Tuesday evening.

Police say it appears the car belonged to a man the woman previously had a relationship with.

According to MPD, officers and firefighters responded to an area in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross just after 5 p.m. after residents reported that a Chevy Impala was engulfed in flames.

A witness told officers that a woman was behind the fire, and another added that they had gotten the license plate of the suspect's car.

Kelly S. Hayes, 34 of Madison, was arrested for arson and criminal damage to property.

The car appears to be a total loss.

