New COVID-19 cases drop 36% day-to-day

The percent-positive fell below 5% for the first time in weeks
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A major drop in confirmed cases on Wednesday combined with one of the lowest percentage of tests that came back positive offered Wisconsin a bit of a reprieve - at least compared with recent weeks.

For the first time in more than two weeks, the seven-day rolling average decreased from the previous day, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health Services.

Its daily tracker showed that number dipping from Tuesday’s record high of 890 per day down to 874 on Wednesday. However, that latest average is still a drastic increase from when it was under 600 two weeks ago.

DHS reported 713 new positive tests on Wednesday, a 36 percent decline from the record 1,117 increase from the previous day. That new number is also the lowest of any day over the past fortnight in which more than 8,000 were performed - and health officials tallied a lot more than 8,000 on Wednesday.

In all, the state’s number show 14,780 tests were recorded, even more than the previous day. That combination sent the percentage of tests that came back positive plummeting under five percent. The 4.8 percent percent-positive is also the lowest in the past two weeks.

The latest data show 44,847 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak reached the state. That total combined with the 764,630 people who have tested negative in that time pushed the total number of tests performed past the 800,000 mark

Of the confirmed cases, 9,285 remain active, while over 34,000 people have recovered.

Six more deaths were reported by DHS on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 865.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.542
Brown Co.3,62947
Columbia Co.1711
Dane Co.3,63333
Dodge Co.5845
Grant Co.25614
Green Co.1181
Green Lake Co.490
Iowa Co.540
Jefferson Co.4494
Juneau Co.801
Lafayette Co.870
Marquette Co.601
Milwaukee Co.16,777417
Richland Co.194
Rock Co.1,22825
Sauk Co.2473
Waukesha Co.2,54042

