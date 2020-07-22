New report shows demographics of inmates held at Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new resource offered on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows insight into the 507 inmates the county is holding.

According to the now-regularly posted report, called “Current Inmate Population Demographics,” 263 inmates are described as Black, 227 White, 11 Asian/Pacific islander and 6 American Indian or Alaskan Native.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that 478 are described as not of Hispanic origin, while 29 are of Hispanic origin.

Parole violations and pre-trial are the most common judicial statuses for inmates, at 82 and 81.

Fifty-nine inmates are federal prisoners who are in-transit, according to the Office, while 46 inmates are state prisoners in-transit.

There are 468 male inmates compared to 39 female inmates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.