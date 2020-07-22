Advertisement

Overdose deaths in Madison up over 50 percent in the last year

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Numbers from the Madison Police Department reveal overdose deaths in the city of Madison are up more than fifty percent from June of 2019 to June of this year.

Kevin Florek, CEO of Monona recovery facility Tellurian said, “It’s really sad and it’s really scary for folks that are suffering from addiction. It really comes down to people who need services are not getting the services because of the Coronavirus.”

Additionally, Florek said, “People feel unsafe about getting the help they need,” creating more roadblocks on the road to recovery.

In addition to offering recovery services, Tellurian runs the Dane County Detox Center where thousands are admitted each year.

But, within the last couple months, there’s a new trend.

“Surprisingly the number to detox have dropped from a fairly good amount,” Florek said. “It makes you think there might be a correlation between the lack of people coming to detox for emergency services and the overdose deaths going on in our communities.”

Department of Health Services numbers in Wisconsin show suspected opioid overdoses in the state jumped 48 percent from January to May of this year in comparison to the same time frame last year.

”Folks are using at home. The likelihood of first responders being involved is a lot less and more people are dying in their homes,” Florek said.

“People have lost touch, lost some of their connections because things are shutting down. Organizations are shutting down, and some of these individuals that rely on these connections -- lost them,” Montee Ball, Wisconsin Voices of Recovery Outreach Manager said. “My heart goes out to those who were starting their recovery journey in February or March and boom they’re hit with COVID.”

The Wisconsin Voices of Recovery organization says they’re doing their best to provide services virtually in order to help those struggling with addiction

“We’re still doing our live Q&A’s every week where we have someone who is influential and in recovery come and speak for 30 minutes. We pretty much do a lot online of still creating that community,” Ball said.

“We know that treatment works, but you have to be engaged in it, we’re here,” Florek added.

If you or a loved one is struggling and needs help, you can call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline at 2-1-1.

