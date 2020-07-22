Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- Racine’s Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.

On a vote of 8-to-7 and after lengthy debate Tuesday night, the council imposed a face covering mandate in the city that comes with fines for failing to comply. The local law requires mask for everyone over 4 years of age in public buildings as well as outdoors within 6 feet of someone.

Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for every violation after that.

Businesses also face fines between $50 and $500 and could also lose their license to operate if they don’t comply with the mandate.

