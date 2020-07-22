Advertisement

Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense.
Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- Racine’s Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.

On a vote of 8-to-7 and after lengthy debate Tuesday night, the council imposed a face covering mandate in the city that comes with fines for failing to comply. The local law requires mask for everyone over 4 years of age in public buildings as well as outdoors within 6 feet of someone.

Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for every violation after that.

Businesses also face fines between $50 and $500 and could also lose their license to operate if they don’t comply with the mandate. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Evers to slash $250 million from budget to pay for coronavirus response

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin state agencies will need to slash quarter-billion dollars combined to help the state pay for its response to COVID-19.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 15 minutes ago

State

Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Milwaukee police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was fatally shot on the city’s northwest side.

News

Plan to help downtown businesses bounce back from damage and looting put on hold

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The Madison Common Council didn't move forward with the recovery program Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Madison man arrested for Cajun Seafood Restaurant robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after robbing the Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue.

News

Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The 19 to 1 vote terminates the contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the school resource officers for four high schools in the city.

News

Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery

Updated: 7 hours ago
Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.

News

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

News

Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Trending on Tik Tok: Good Samaritans help reunite father & son - 10pm

Updated: 15 hours ago