Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Average temperatures have peaked for the year
Seasonal lag
Seasonal lag(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Some signs of hope for those who aren't a fan of the hot and humid conditions that July has been offering. As of this week, we have passed through the warmest time of the year and have started our downward trend in temperatures as we head into the cooler seasons. We have also been losing 2-3 minutes of daylight for a couple of weeks. But wait, how is it that the warmest time of the year comes after the start of summer and longest day of the year? The answer is a process called "Seasonal Lag."

Simply put, the Earth takes awhile to warm-up. It just takes Earth time to thaw from Winter and accumulate heat. It's the same reason it's hotter in the late afternoon than solar Noon. Another reason locally, through Wisconsin, is our close proximity to the Great Lakes. Water is even slower to heat up, and spawns numerous cool lake breezes during the Summer season. The same thing happens during the Winter season. Our least amount of sunshine is in December, but our coldest day doesn't come until January.

LAG OF SEASONS: Solar radiation and average high temperatures have peaked for the year! It's a slow downward trend from here. ❄️

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Average temperatures will be slow to fall over the next couple of weeks, but will really start to pick up by the month of September. Don’t forget, we are known to get some real heat through the rest of July and August. That looks to be the case once again this weekend the heat and humidity return. With temperatures into the 90s, it will feel as warm as the triple digits!

