Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3 p.m. to reports that the individual was barricaded in a home in the 3700 block of Coachman Way. He allegedly stabbed the two family members prior to that.

The deputies were able to take the man into custody safely, however he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

He and the two victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect or the victims, nor did they say how they were related.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.