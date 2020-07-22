Advertisement

Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

The man had self-inflicted wounds when deputies found him
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3 p.m. to reports that the individual was barricaded in a home in the 3700 block of Coachman Way. He allegedly stabbed the two family members prior to that.

The deputies were able to take the man into custody safely, however he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

He and the two victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect or the victims, nor did they say how they were related.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UW Health: How to cope with anxiety from mask wearing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A rapid heartbeat, chest tightness and dizziness are just some of the symptoms people have been complaining about since having to wear a mask. Maura Grasshoff, a behavioral health social worker for UW Health, said these are all signs of anxiety.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Wisconsin opioid overdoses more than double during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond, Associated Press
There have been more than twice as many suspected opioid overdoses in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic than during the same period last year, which likely can be attributed at least partially to the added stress and isolation many are feeling, health officials said Wednesday.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games.

News

Downtown Recovery: Help on hold in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Madison Common Council holds plans to assist downtown businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
State Street businesses express concerns with staying open after Madison Common Council presses pause on plans for assistance

News

Help for downtown recovery on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Madison man matches donation to help veteran after his boat motor was stolen: “I had to do something”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elloit, Isabel Lawrence and Jackson Danbeck
Paying it forward: A NBC15 viewer saw a story we covered Tuesday night and says he was inspired to give back. “I saw John Stofflet broadcast the story about the guy who had his motor stolen from his boat, and so you know I thought, that I had to do something,” says the generous donor, Paul Jones.