Advertisement

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Tuesday night, the TikTok video gained more than 3.7 million views
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

Last Tuesday, Dennis Milentz left his hometown of Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in hopes of seeing his son in Fremont, Wisconsin. Milentz said he had not seen his son in 18 years.

In the roughly 1,660 mile journey, Milentz described not knowing how to operate his GPS and getting lost several times, ultimately adding an unwanted 200 miles to his trip.

“It was really hectic,” Milentz said. “I fought to keep my conscience, so that I wouldn’t get into an accident.”

Day three on the road, Milentz got lost again near Woodhull, Illinois. But there, at a gas station, he met locals Elton Hood and Tracy Eckhardt.

“It broke both of our hearts,” Eckhardt said. “To be lost at all is one thing but again—how tired is he? Has he eaten? Has he slept? Has he been taking care of himself?”

Eckhardt’s fiancé wrote directions on a piece of paper, shared his phone number and sent Milentz on his way.

Within 15 minutes, Eckhardt said she got a call from Milentz.

“[Elton] just looked at me and said, ‘Are you ready to go to Wisconsin?' Of course, I said ‘yes’ because I couldn’t let him be lost.”

Just like that, the two embarked on a 3-hour trip, with Milentz driving behind them. Their goal was to drop Milentz off with his son in Madison.

Eckhardt said the distance was not a problem: “Neither one of us could bear the thought of-- if we saw a missing persons alert or if something bad happened to him, if we had the potential to help turn this around and didn’t do it. That was just not going to work for either of us.”

Eckhardt shared this story on TikTok, and, on Tuesday night, the video had more than 3.7 million views. She explained, her fiancé did not know she was recording.

“I did it to show him what I see him as so that he could see himself through my eyes and lots of other people’s eyes-- going above and beyond, out of his way to help in his lifetime,” she said.

In an update to NBC15, Hood shared that the couple’s journey with Milentz is not over just yet.

“After talking to Mr. Dennis’s family on a couple occasions this afternoon, it became apparent that there are some circumstances that aren’t allowing them to escort them back to Arizona,” he said.

Hood and Eckhardt plan to leave from Illinois on Wednesday morning, to escort Milentz back to his home in Arizona, though Eckhardt described having “no solid plan for how to get home.”

She said, “For expediting purposes, we’re looking more towards a rental car or flying home. That’s where you could possibly help us. Many people reached out yesterday and wanted to know how they could help, so If you have a connection with an airline… or connection to a rental car, please reach out to us and let us know. We may also need a ride from Overgaard to Phoenix if we go the airline route.”

Hood and Eckhardt can be reached via their TikTok account. Any excess donations, Eckhardt said, will be donated to veteran organizations because of Hood and Milentz’s service in the Marines and Army, respectively.

For all this, Milentz and his son Steven expressed gratitude.

Steven said, “Their picture should be in a book called ‘Good Samaritan.‘” His father added, “You can’t find many people like that. All I can say is, ‘God bless them.' When they pass away, raise them straight up to heaven.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Trending on Tik Tok: Good Samaritans help reunite father & son - 10pm

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Opioid recovery amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Overdose deaths in Madison up over 50 percent in the last year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Numbers from the Madison Police Department reveal overdose deaths in the city are up more than fifty percent from June of 2019 to June of this year. These are just city of Madison calls.

Latest News

News

Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Average temperatures have peaked and are heading in a downward direction.

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Local

MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Coronavirus

Local research findings to aid in development of treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW-Madison announced Tuesday that scientists from the university and the Morgridge Institute for Research have been able to capture “strikingly improved images” of virus group, which could help aid in the creation of antiviral drugs and treatment for COVID-19.

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Gov. Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force focuses efforts towards affordability

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Gov. Tony Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force learned more about ways to increase prescription drug affordability for its consumers on Tuesday.