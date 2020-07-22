Advertisement

Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee

Officials have not described the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.
Police Lights (WMTW)
Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was fatally shot on the city’s northwest side.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Zymeiia Stevens. Police say they are looking for several others as people of interest in Tuesday night’s shooting.

Officials have not described the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.

Authorities say the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy will be done Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Racine’s Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.

News

Plan to help downtown businesses bounce back from damage and looting put on hold

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The Madison Common Council didn't move forward with the recovery program Tuesday night.

News

Madison man arrested for Cajun Seafood Restaurant robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after robbing the Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue.

Latest News

News

Madison Common Council finalizes removal of SROs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The 19 to 1 vote terminates the contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the school resource officers for four high schools in the city.

News

Madison Police searching for suspect in Denny’s Restaurant robbery

Updated: 7 hours ago
Madison Police are investigating a robbery at a Denny’s Restaurant on Thierer Rd. in Madison.

News

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

News

Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Trending on Tik Tok: Good Samaritans help reunite father & son - 10pm

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Opioid recovery amid pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago