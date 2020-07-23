Advertisement

Dave Grohl, whose mom taught public school, says we need to protect America’s teachers like national treasures

As a high school dropout and self-proclaimed “terrible student,” Dave Grohl is the last person you’d expect to defend teachers caught up in the contentious debate of reopening schools, CNN reports.
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl(via CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a high school dropout and self-proclaimed “terrible student,” Dave Grohl is the last person you’d expect to defend teachers caught up in the debate about reopening schools, CNN reports.

But the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer did exactly that - because his own mother was a public school teacher.

In an essay published in The Atlantic, Grohl supported moves to continue remote learning for the upcoming school year, because of the risk the coronavirus poses to teachers and educators.

“From rising before dawn to ensure that my sister and I were bathed, dressed, and fed in time to catch the bus to grading papers well into the night, long after her dinner had gone cold, she rarely had a moment to herself. All this while working multiple jobs to supplement her meager $35,000 annual salary,” Grohl said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

UW Health: How to cope with anxiety from mask wearing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A rapid heartbeat, chest tightness and dizziness are just some of the symptoms people have been complaining about since having to wear a mask. Maura Grasshoff, a behavioral health social worker for UW Health, said these are all signs of anxiety.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 32 minutes ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Latest News

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

America takes big step in vaccine race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
In the race for a vaccine, the U.S. government has made a major step by making a nearly $2 billion deal with Pfizer to ensure hundreds of millions of doses for Americans when an effective vaccine is cleared for use.

National

Search for child leads Mexican police to 23 abducted kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
he search for a 2 1/2 year-old boy who was led away from a market in southern Mexico three weeks ago led police to a horrifying discovery: 23 abducted children being kept at a house and forced to sell trinkets in the street.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Wisconsin opioid overdoses more than double during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond, Associated Press
There have been more than twice as many suspected opioid overdoses in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic than during the same period last year, which likely can be attributed at least partially to the added stress and isolation many are feeling, health officials said Wednesday.