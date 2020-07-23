Dave Grohl, whose mom taught public school, says we need to protect America’s teachers like national treasures

As a high school dropout and self-proclaimed “terrible student,” Dave Grohl is the last person you’d expect to defend teachers caught up in the debate about reopening schools, CNN reports.

But the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer did exactly that - because his own mother was a public school teacher.

In an essay published in The Atlantic, Grohl supported moves to continue remote learning for the upcoming school year, because of the risk the coronavirus poses to teachers and educators.

“From rising before dawn to ensure that my sister and I were bathed, dressed, and fed in time to catch the bus to grading papers well into the night, long after her dinner had gone cold, she rarely had a moment to herself. All this while working multiple jobs to supplement her meager $35,000 annual salary,” Grohl said.

