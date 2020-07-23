DOJ releases name of suspect, Walworth Co. deputies in officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has released the name of the Whitewater man who was shot Monday during an armed confrontation with Walworth County deputies.

According to the agency, the Walworth Co. District Attorney has charged the suspect, identified as Christopher Czerpak, with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property. More charges may be added as its investigation continues, it noted.

The 32-year-old Czerpak was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at deputies and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were identified as Wayne Blanchard and Peter Krueger, who have been with the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and two and a half years, respectively. Neither Blanchard nor Krueger were injured in the incident.

The events leading up to the shooting started the previous night, authorities said, when Czerpak allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife and then himself. Deputies attempted to locate him that night, but did not find him. The next day, his wife reported someone had broken into her home. She told investigators she hid in the apartment, and the man did not see her.

Two hours after that report, deputies found a man matching the description of the break-in suspect. The Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect fled, but at one point drew his gun and pointed it at the deputies. Blanchard and Krueger both fired and, after Czerpak was injured, they tried treating him until medical crews arrived.

