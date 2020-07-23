Advertisement

DOJ releases name of suspect, Walworth Co. deputies in officer-involved shooting

Downtown Whitewater
Downtown Whitewater(City of Whitewater)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has released the name of the Whitewater man who was shot Monday during an armed confrontation with Walworth County deputies.

According to the agency, the Walworth Co. District Attorney has charged the suspect, identified as Christopher Czerpak, with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property. More charges may be added as its investigation continues, it noted.

The 32-year-old Czerpak was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at deputies and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were identified as Wayne Blanchard and Peter Krueger, who have been with the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and two and a half years, respectively. Neither Blanchard nor Krueger were injured in the incident.

The events leading up to the shooting started the previous night, authorities said, when Czerpak allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife and then himself. Deputies attempted to locate him that night, but did not find him. The next day, his wife reported someone had broken into her home. She told investigators she hid in the apartment, and the man did not see her.

Two hours after that report, deputies found a man matching the description of the break-in suspect. The Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect fled, but at one point drew his gun and pointed it at the deputies. Blanchard and Krueger both fired and, after Czerpak was injured, they tried treating him until medical crews arrived.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Crime

MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots, speeding vehicle on city’s southwest side overnight

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off on the city's southwest side early Thursday morning.

Crime

MPD: Teen arrested after allegedly yelling racial slurs while punching and kicking Black victim

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department arrested a teen accused of yelling racial epithets while repeatedly punching and kicking a Black 16-year-old while riding a city bus.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Stranger pepper sprays and steals phone from woman grilling at Madison park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A woman was grilling at a Madison park when a stranger approached, sprayed pepper spray in her face and made off with her cell phone Wednesday.

News

Yard sign project donates dairy products to Whitewater food pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A FFA student has raised $10,000 to purchase food from local farmers and give to those facing hunger.

Local

MPD: 23 yr motorcyclist found unconscious on road after striking parked car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after apparently crashing into a parked car in downtown Madison.

News

Gov. Evers reflects on life of assistant Ben Belzer: “He made a huge sacrifice, and that is something I will never forget.”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Gov. Tony Evers reflected on the life of his former personal assistant Ben Belzer during a press conference Thursday, calling the 25-year-old an “extraordinary human being” who made sacrifices to make sure Evers’ family did not get the coronavirus and that Wisconsin’s government could continue to function amid the pandemic.

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 2 hours ago