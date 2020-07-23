Expert: “Cancel culture” played role in controversy over Latino Chamber of Commerce member holding Goya product

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A photo of a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce holding a Goya product at a Milwaukee fundraiser caused a stir for some in the Wisconsin Latino community, and a social media expert is saying “cancel culture” played a roll in the controversy.

The incident came after calls to boycott Goya foods swept the nation when the CEO of the company praised President Donald Trump at the White House.

Eric Zuniga, a Madison community member, attended what he says was a food fundraiser for Latino families in Milwaukee.

“So I grab the Goya product and I post, smiling, because I was happy we were able to gather that many products for our community,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga says when the photo of him and others holding Goya products was posted to social media, he immediately received backlash.

“I started getting all of these comments all these attacks. People were insulting me and wishing bad things,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga is also a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce. A Latino youth organization caught wind of the photo and sent a message to the chamber, asking the chamber to revoke Zuniga’s membership.

“People have the right to have their own political beliefs,” Zuniga said. “We shouldn’t be attacking each other. We should be working together in a bipartisan way to help our community.”

Ramon Ortiz, Latino Chamber of Commerce board member, said the nonprofit organization is nonpartisan.

“We don’t support the position of this gentleman, but he is a member and we cannot decline his membership. We don’t support any political platform,” Ortiz said.

The chamber says the backlash later turned to threats from the online community as the post went viral.

A social media expert says “cancel culture” played a role in the series of events.

“The social media is speaking to the times. One thing about social media is people react with their emotions and not logic,” Steve Noll, a Madison College Marketing Professor who has been teaching about social media for over a decade, said. “People are emboldened to jump on social media and say stuff they wouldn’t have said two years ago, when you have an opportunity to be very righteous on social media even when you don’t know the whole story it’s a powder keg ready to blow up.”

Noll says “cancel culture” on social media is becoming a more visible trend as tensions reach new heights in 2020

“That to me that psychological aspect of humanity, combined with the power of social media, seems to me to be the most dangerous things we have going on in our society right now,” Noll added.

NBC15 reached out to the organization, and they declined to speak with us before talking with their attorney.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.