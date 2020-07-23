Gov. Evers reflects on life of assistant Ben Belzer: “He made a huge sacrifice, and that is something I will never forget.”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers reflected on the life of his former personal assistant Ben Belzer during a press conference Thursday, calling the 25-year-old an “extraordinary human being” who made sacrifices to make sure Evers’ family did not get the coronavirus and that Wisconsin’s government could continue to function amid the pandemic.

Twenty-five-year-old Ben Belzer was tubing on the Sugar River on July 18 when he disappeared into the water. Authorities later concluded that the La Crosse native died from accidental drowning.

During a press conference on Thursday - usually reserved for discussion with the news media on the COVID-19 pandemic - the governor took a few minutes to reflect on the life of Belzer, particularly their close relationship under the pressures of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS press conference on July 23. (WMTV)

“Ben was an extraordinary human being, and my wife Kathy and I miss him greatly. He spent a lot of time with us. We were essentially quarantined, for a lack of a better word - my wife and I, and Ben, were the three people that inhabited the executive residence, he stayed in his apartment in the evening,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers continued: “The thing that I will always remember about Ben is, in addition to his great skill level and his great people skills - but frankly, for the last four months of the pandemic - he’s 25 years old. And he really shrunk his social life life down to a bear bear minimum, so that we could all feel confident that we weren’t sharing the virus with each other.”

“This was a job for him and he made it a significant part of his life by making sure he himself was safe and I allowed him to be with Kathy and I in making sure we stayed safe and that the government of Wisconsin continued to function.”

“He made a huge sacrifice, and that is something I will never forget,” Evers said during the conference.

Belzer had worked as the governor’s personal assistant since the second month of Evers’ administration.

Belzer was raised in La Crosse and graduated from UW-Madison. He had also worked for Congressman Ron Kind and for Blumenfeld & Associates, LLC.

The death remains under investigation with the Green County Coroner’s Office as additional testing is done.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.