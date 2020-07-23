Kids app review: Sesame Street Family Play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re stuck at home and looking for new games to play with your young kids, then Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner’s app pick of the week is a good option. It’s called Sesame Street Family Play.

Sesame Street Family Play launch screen (Madison Public Library)

Here is Carissa’s quick review: the unique thing about it is that the play that they’re talking about isn’t on the screen at all. It basically prompts for fun games adults can play with kids, but what makes it a really useful tool is that you can limit it to what KIND of play you want (keep kids busy, get them moving or calm them down), then how many kids are playing, then where you are.

Now this app used to include stuff like “in a restaurant” or “on an airplane” but they’ve edited it for the current times and now all of the locations would be inside your house or maybe your backyard or my new favorite category: VIDEO CALL! What a great tool to help spark online play between, say, a grandparent and grandchild!

