Advertisement

Kids app review: Sesame Street Family Play

An app with quarantine appropriate play options.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re stuck at home and looking for new games to play with your young kids, then Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner’s app pick of the week is a good option. It’s called Sesame Street Family Play.

Download the App
Download for iPhone/iPad
Download for Android
Sesame Street Family Play launch screen
Sesame Street Family Play launch screen(Madison Public Library)

Here is Carissa’s quick review: the unique thing about it is that the play that they’re talking about isn’t on the screen at all.  It basically prompts for fun games adults can play with kids, but what makes it a really useful tool is that you can limit it to what KIND of play you want (keep kids busy, get them moving or calm them down), then how many kids are playing, then where you are. 

Now this app used to include stuff like “in a restaurant” or “on an airplane” but they’ve edited it for the current times and now all of the locations would be inside your house or maybe your backyard or my new favorite category: VIDEO CALL! What a great tool to help spark online play between, say, a grandparent and grandchild!

See all of Carissa's app reviews here!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Crime

Madison police calling for help finding suspects in shots fired incident on east side

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are calling for the public’s help finding suspects in a shooting on the city’s east side.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Protestors push back on Dane County mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
Protestors marched from the City County Building in Madison to the State Capitol, pushing back against Dane County's mask mandate.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Crime

MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots, speeding vehicle on city’s southwest side overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off on the city's southwest side early Thursday morning.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

MPD: Teen arrested after allegedly yelling racial slurs while punching and kicking Black victim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department arrested a teen accused of yelling racial epithets while repeatedly punching and kicking a Black 16-year-old while riding a city bus.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.