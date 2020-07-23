Madison Common Council holds plans to assist downtown businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council tabled a plan aimed at funding damage costs from recent riots to downtown businesses.

The proposal included two programs: A $500,000 Equity Program aimed at assisting business owners of color and a $250,000 Recovery Program to fund repairs for stores and restaurants along State Street.

“If downtown is successful, then other places around it will be successful because this is the heart of the city,” Owner of Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar Miar Maktabi.

Maktabi said his overall feeling is disappointment.

“They really are living day to day right now,” Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc. said. “So, any investment by the private side or the public side is necessary to keep many of them in business.”

Ilstrup added the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent downtown riots have taken their toll on businesses.

“We are barely making it to the next month, and rent, and payroll, ETC. and that is their fault,” Maktabi said. “I believe that if they don’t vote in the right way by October, we’re going to see another 40 businesses closed.”

District 4 Alder Mike Verveer represents the downtown businesses. He told NBC15 News that he’s looking to bring back and move forward with the Equity Plan but does not think the Recovery Plan will have enough support from the council.

NBC15 News reached out multiple times to Madison Common Council alders who are against the plan, looking for further detail on their opposition. We are still waiting to hear back.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sent out a statement about the council’s decision Tuesday night:

“Many people in our community are suffering right now, and the City is working in a myriad of ways to alleviate that suffering – to provide access to food, housing, transit, health care, childcare and more. We’re also working to support the people that work in and own local businesses, which provide jobs and build wealth in Madison. The proposals that the Council rejected last night would have added to those efforts.

I am fully committed to developing programs to support Black-owned businesses in Madison. At my request, staff have been speaking with Black business owners and leaders to craft

a Small Business Equity and Recovery Program to move us onto a path of more equitable prosperity, including in the downtown area. More conversations are needed, but much of what was proposed last night is based on input already gathered from the community.

I remain very concerned about our neighborhood business districts, especially State Street. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lives and livelihoods all across the city but has been especially hard for the workers and owners of small businesses. Even before the pandemic, small businesses – especially retail – were struggling. If we want to keep thriving neighborhood business districts in Madison, it will take collective action. We must be prepared to do more to assist small and local businesses, especially those owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Now is the time to define what we want the character of our business districts to be, and now is the time to lay the groundwork for a more equitable economy in the years ahead.”

