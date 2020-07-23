Advertisement

Madison police calling for help finding suspects in shots fired incident on east side

Madison police are calling for the public’s help finding suspects in a shooting on the city’s east side.
(KWCH)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are calling for the public’s help finding suspects in a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to an incident report from MPD, officers were called to reports of shots fired to a strip mall in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue around 4:37 p.m. Thursday.

Officers learned at the scene that an occupied dark colored sedan was seen fleeing the area with a person inside the vehicle shooting at an unknown party.

Officers also found that one vehicle had been hit by a bullet, and found multiple shell casings laying in the area.

No injuries have been reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD says, and patrol personnel and detectives of the Violent Crime unit are assisting.

The incident at this time appears to be targeted, police say.

The City of Madison Police Department is requesting that if you have any information to share reference this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

