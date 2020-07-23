Advertisement

Madison wants zero traffic deaths by 2030

(City of Madison)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison’s mayor is setting a citywide goal to eliminate fatal and serious traffic injuries by 2030.

The city announced on Thursday they would be joining in on the nationwide Vision Zero initiative.

The initiative has already been approved by the Common Council and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the next step is creating an action plan that will outline strategies to meet the 2030 goal.

“Vision Zero will change how the city designs and operates streets, paths and sidewalks,” said Tom Lynch, Madison’s Director of Transportation. “With Vision Zero we are taking a data driven approach to making our roads safe for everyone whether they walk, bike, take transit or drive.”

Rhodes-Conway says serious and fatal injuries frequently occur on roads in or near low-income neighborhoods and those who are Black are more likely to be killed in crashes.

“We must address the disproportionate burden of traffic fatalities and serious injuries on people of color, on people walking and biking, and low-income communities,” said Rhodes-Conway.

“For Me This Is Personal”

The initiative is personal for the mayor. She said when she graduated college, her grandfather and 5-year-old brother died in a car crash.

“I can’t bring them back, but I can and I will work to prevent other families from losing their loved ones in traffic crashes,” said Rhodes-Conway.

Data behind the initiative

Officials mentioned multiple studies that found the chances of a pedestrian being killed by a car traveling 20 mph is 10-percent while the chances of being killed when struck by a car traveling 40 mph is 80-percent.

According to 2018 city-wide data, there were 5,204 crashes in Madison. Eight people were killed and 1,779 were injured. Rhodes-Conway said 10 people have died so far in 2020.

Projects To Improve Safety

Map of potential Vision Zero initiative projects
Map of potential Vision Zero initiative projects(City of Madison)

The following Vision Zero projects are underway:

· Park Street and Badger Road continental crosswalk upgrade

· Park Street and Buick Street continental crosswalk upgrade

· Highland Avenue and University Avenue crosswalk installation and protected left-turn signal with new traffic controller

A full 2020 project list was outlined at the Common Council meeting on July 14.

The first round of Vision Zero funds was included in the 2020 budget. It includes speed limit reductions, crosswalk improvements, and other design elements that enforce safety.

