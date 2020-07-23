Man tased during arrest after theft near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say they tased a man during a theft arrest Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a reported theft at a restaurant near East Towne Mall. A waitress told police a man and a woman stole her wallet and cell phone before leaving without paying for their meal.

Officers spotted the suspects believed to be involved in the theft as they got off a nearby bus. Police claim when they tried to arrest the man, he physically resisted and tried to grab one of the officers around his neck. During the struggle, the woman allegedly attempted to pull officers off the man and also resisted. Officers then used a taser on the man, before taking them both into custody.

Police said the pair was arrested after the waitress’ wallet and cell phone were found.

The identities of the people arrested have not been released, but police shared the man had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

