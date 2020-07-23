Member of the Madison Fire Department starts new initiative to help others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Will Boone is a member of the Madison Fire Department and Sable Flames, a non-profit organization within the Madison Fire Department made up of all African American firefighters.

Boone typically responds to calls at Fire Station 6, but recently he’s responded to a different type of call. He created a new initiative to bring groceries to people in need in minority communities. The initiative is called ‘Helping Those who Help Others.'

People give Boone a grocery list and he among others go grocery shopping for families and deliver the food. The money for the groceries comes from Local 311 charities and the 100 Black Men organization.

Boone says he hopes that the initiative can expand to the police department, teachers and even healthcare workers buying groceries and delivering them to families. He said the goal is to bring communities closer together.

If you want to help the initiative you can donate to the Local 311 charity and 100 Black Men organization, write in the notes it is for the ‘Helping Those who Help Others’ initiative.

