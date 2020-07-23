MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

CHICAGO (AP) -- It looks as if Christian Yelich is going to get some help.

Same for Aaron Judge and the rest of baseball’s corner outfielders. Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games.

It recently informed clubs of the change, along with a set of strict guidelines covering what they are allowed to do at the ballpark.

