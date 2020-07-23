MPD: 23 yr motorcyclist found unconscious on road after striking parked car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after apparently crashing into a parked car in downtown Madison.

Madison police say the 23-year-old was driving at the intersection of East Dayton and North Pinckney streets around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday when he collided with a parked car.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious.

Witnesses told officers that the driver was having difficulty negotiating the curve before striking a parked vehicle.

The victim was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

