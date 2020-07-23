MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots, speeding vehicle on city’s southwest side overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off on the city's southwest side early Thursday morning.

When officers arrived in the 5300 block of Tolman Terrace about a half hour passed midnight, they could not confirm that gunshots had been fired.

But about 12 hours later, a neighbor who was out for a walk found six shell casings in the 1500 block of Gilbert Road., according to an MPD incident report.

