MPD: Stranger pepper sprays and steals phone from woman grilling at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was grilling at a Madison park when a stranger approached, sprayed pepper spray in her face and made off with her cell phone Wednesday.

Madison police say the 47-year-old woman was grilling at the shelter at Reindahl Park just before midnight when the 50-year-old suspect approached.

The man told her that it was his shelter and that she could not stay there, according to police. An argument ensued and the man eventually pushed the woman to the ground.

The woman later told officers that the man then sprayed her with a substance she believes to be pepper spray.

The man then stole her cell phone and left. He remains at large, according to police.

There are outstanding charges for the male suspect, MPD says. The investigation is ongoing and it is not believed there is a threat to the general public.

