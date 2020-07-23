MPD: Teen arrested after allegedly yelling racial slurs while punching and kicking Black victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a teen accused of yelling racial epithets while repeatedly punching and kicking a Black 16-year-old while riding a city bus.

A police spokesperson said Thursday that the attack allegedly happened while the 17-year-old suspect and the victim rode a Madison city bus in the area of Hammersley Road sometime between 9 and 9:45 p.m. on the night of July 10.

Video reportedly shows that the assault was unprovoked, police said in the incident report, and that the suspect attempted to steal the victim’s belongings.

The victim suffered a bloody nose, bruises to his neck and torso, and scratches to his face, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Deangelo G. Francisco, was booked into the Dane County Jail Thursday morning on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child with a hate crime enhancer, attempted theft, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

MPD said they requested that a hate crime enhancer be added to the tentative charges against Francisco.

The suspect was hospitalized on an unrelated matter and was arrested upon his discharge, police said.

