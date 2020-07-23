Advertisement

New Giannis Antetokounmpo film airs Thursday night

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WMTV) -A new film on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is making its cable debut Thursday night.

“The Greek Freak’s” profile is the first installment of a five-part series as part of NBA on TNT, according to Bleacher Report.

The Bleacher Report produced film, The Arena: Giannis and Identity, explores his upbringing in Greece and rise in the NBA.

The 25-year-old is the reigning MVP and the film comes as he looks to make it a back-to-back triumph with the league starting July 30.

It’s not the first time Antetokounmpo was featured in a documentary on TNT. Finding Giannis aired in 2019. His story is also in development for a feature film on Disney+ according to Deadline.

The Arena: Giannis and Identity airs at 7 p.m. CST on Thursday on NBA on TNT.

