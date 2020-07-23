Pleasant night ahead of a hot weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure sticks around into early Friday. This means another very pleasant night expected with overnight lows into the middle and upper 50s with low humidity. There could be some patchy fog early Friday, otherwise expect winds to shift to the south and temperatures to start climbing. With a few clouds, highs will top out into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will also be on the increase by the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend looks to be another hot one with highs around the 90 degree mark along with high humidity. Factor in the heat and humidity, and it will be feeling into the upper 90s to 100 degrees. With the added moisture, there will be the chance of a few storms. Right now, that looks to be most likely as we move into Sunday afternoon and evening.

A cold front approaches late Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a much better chance of area wide storm activity. Seasonable temperatures into the lower 80s can also be expected behind the front. Small rain chances will linger through at least the middle of next week.

