Pleasant night ahead of a hot weekend

Good night to open the windows
Hot This Weekend
Hot This Weekend(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure sticks around into early Friday. This means another very pleasant night expected with overnight lows into the middle and upper 50s with low humidity. There could be some patchy fog early Friday, otherwise expect winds to shift to the south and temperatures to start climbing. With a few clouds, highs will top out into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will also be on the increase by the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend looks to be another hot one with highs around the 90 degree mark along with high humidity. Factor in the heat and humidity, and it will be feeling into the upper 90s to 100 degrees. With the added moisture, there will be the chance of a few storms. Right now, that looks to be most likely as we move into Sunday afternoon and evening.

A cold front approaches late Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a much better chance of area wide storm activity. Seasonable temperatures into the lower 80s can also be expected behind the front. Small rain chances will linger through at least the middle of next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable stretch of weather ahead of weekend heat

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Below normal temperatures Thursday will give way to 90 degree temps this weekend.

News

Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Average temperatures have peaked and are heading in a downward direction.

Forecast

Damp evening and overnight ahead

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Scattered showers and patchy fog possible through the overnight hours.

Forecast

Scattered rain showers and storms on Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert - Rain and storms likely Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will impact the area Tuesday

Forecast

Stormy morning turns into a pleasant, sunny afternoon

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the 80s on Sunday

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
A line of strong storms will likely impact the area Saturday night.

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat today and strong storms tonight

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Saturday has been declared an ALERT DAY due to the potential for dangerous heat during the afternoon and strong to severe storms Saturday night.

News

First Alert Day Saturday: Dangerous heat and severe storm potential

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday, along with hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon

Forecast

“First Alert Day” Saturday as steamy conditions settle in

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures into the 90s and heat index values into the 100s. Severe storms possible overnight.