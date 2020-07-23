President Trump expects to send federal agents to Milwaukee to help combat crime

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.

Trump spoke only of Chicago and Albuquerque, but the White House said in a later press release that the program would be expanded in the next few weeks into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, as well.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment in American politics. With less than four months until Election Day,

Trump has been warning that the violence will worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden wins in November.

