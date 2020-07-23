Advertisement

Protesters rally downtown against mask mandate

The protest is set for noon Thursday
Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A planned protest against the indoor mask mandate in Madison and Dane Co. is getting push back from county executive’s office before it even begins.

Approximately 45 minutes before noontime event, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi issued a statement defending the health order, arguing that masking “reduces illness, prevents suffering, and saves lives.”

“(A)sking someone to wear a mask for a few months in order to stave off a deadly pandemic doesn’t strike me as an unreasonable request, but rather an opportunity to help reduce suffering in our community,” he continued.

Organizers of the rally plan to assemble Thursday at the Department of Public Health and then march to the Capitol. They contend that orders like this violate their right to decide if they should wear one.

“We are weary of mandates and being told what to do, amongst all of the freedoms and things that have been already removed,” an announcement for the demonstration read.

Their statement also asserted that people in Wisconsin were lied to in regards to how dangerous the virus was, how long the restrictions would last, and that opponents were being irresponsible by protesting.

Despite the nature of the event, they did remind participants of the county’s mask

“COVID-19 didn’t have to spread this far, this fast. States that ignored science-based guidelines are now seeing extraordinary caseloads, full hospitals, growing death tolls, and degrees of sickness among all ages that was sadly preventable.

"Individual decisions to not follow scientific guidance on the health benefits of masks are compromising the well-being of others. We need to come together as a community and be there for one another, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

“COVID-19 threatens our families, our communities, and our livelihoods. The fastest path to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining economic activity is through an indoor masking requirement. Masking reduces illness, prevents suffering, and saves lives. In light of this, asking someone to wear a mask for a few months in order to stave off a deadly pandemic doesn’t strike me as an unreasonable request, but rather an opportunity to help reduce suffering in our community. The vast majority of people in Dane County understand this and support the masking policy. Those who don’t agree have a right to express their opinions.”

Full statement from Dane Co. Exec. Joe Parisi

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

SUV driver killed in Green Lake Co. crash with ag. sprayer

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 73-year-old man was killed and his passenger badly injured Wednesday night when their SUV collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County highway.

State

Deputies shoot man armed with rifle in Waukesha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department at the request of the Waukesha County sheriff.

Local

Work begins on USS Beloit at Marinette shipyard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremonial keel laying took place Wednesday as Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine began work on the USS Beloit.

News

Man tased during arrest after theft near East Towne Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say a man and a woman stole a waitress' wallet and cell phone before the pair was spotted by officers.

Latest News

News

Two Fitchburg homes with people inside hit by bullets overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say a bullet entered a room with several small children early Thursday morning.

News

Diversity and inclusion: Workplace training

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Consequences of cancel culture: Social media controversy

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Expert guides how to bring inclusion and diversity to work

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
With questions of racial justice at the nation’s forefront, one expert says more people than before are seeking inclusion and diversity in their workspaces.

News

Expert: “Cancel culture” played role in controversy over Latino Chamber of Commerce member holding Goya product

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A photo of a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce holding a Goya product at a Milwaukee fundraiser caused quite a stir in the Wisconsin Latino community, resulting in death threats and calls for revoking of membership.

Sports

Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.