Protestors push back on Dane County mask mandate

People at rally say they have right to choose whether or not to wear a mask
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday afternoon, dozens of protestors marched from Madison’s City County Building to the State Capitol to protest Dane County’s mask mandate. It requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in public spaces.

The group stopped below the windows of Gov. Evers’s office, where protesters continued to send their message for the next two hours.

“I think personal liberty rights are being forced upon us.” protester, Steve Robeson said.

Protesters made it very clear that they are not against people wearing a mask, but they don’t like being told that they have to wear one.

“I’m denying anyone the right to wear a mask if they want to,” protester Susan Padour said. “I should have the right not to wear one.”

The mandate states that the rule is there to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, some protesters said they don’t have to wear a mask to stay safe.

“We understand the virus, we understand what it is, we understand also that there are ways to have human consideration that we’ve had all along like we did with H1N1, swine flu which were all statistically worse,” Robeson said. “So why are we shutting our country down and restricting our movement.”

A counter-protester, who wished to remain anonymous, also showed up to share her point of view.

"We need to look out for others in our community and by wearing masks and having other precautions we can ensure their health and not spread the coronavirus," the woman said.

As of right now, Dane County’s mask mandate does not have an expiration date.

