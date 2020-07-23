Second highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin recorded the second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, at 1,052, health officials report.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the only day when more new COVID-19 cases were recorded was last Tuesday, at 1,117.

DHS data shows that the surging number of cases shows no signs of letting up, after showing exponential growth in cases since mid-June.

The percent of positive new cases also took a slight jump on Thursday, rising to 6.9 percent. That number is lower than the high of just over 10 percent earlier this week, and falls within the average percent of positive cases over the last week.

Wisconsin has tested about 18,000 people per day over the last two weeks, and maintains a testing capacity, if it needs to, of 24,000 tests a day.

The state counted 13 new deaths due to complications from the virus on Thursday, raising the total death toll to 878.

