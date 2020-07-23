Advertisement

State rolls out $46.6M in aid for schools; MMSD eligible for $3.8M

The funds are meant to go to the schools most affected by the pandemic
(KOLO)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District could receive nearly four million dollars from the state to help it in the battle against coronavirus. The School District of Janesville is eligible for $1.4 million, while Beloit schools may get nearly one million dollars.

The financial assistance for those district as well as 152 other local education agencies were announced Thursday by the Evers Administration. In all, the state plans to provide $46.6 million in aid to the schools. The money would come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was set up as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

“It’s vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the administration, Evers worked with State Superintendent Stanford Taylor and the Wisconsin Dept.of Public Instruction to create the criteria to determine which schools were most affected by the outbreak. To make their determination, they weighed:

  • Economic disadvantage,
  • Access to personal computing devices,
  • Access to internet
  • Students’ score on the English Language Arts Assessment

“I appreciate Governor Evers’ acknowledgement of impacts of COVID-19 and the costs incurred by public schools as they plan for a safe and equitable return to school,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.

The Evers Administration explained the $46.6 million is on top of the $174.8 million that the state received from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

A map showing which districts are eligible to apply shows many of them are in the southwest part of the state. Click here for the full list of districts and money available.

Map of Districts Most Impacted by Coronavirus.
Map of Districts Most Impacted by Coronavirus.(Frederick, Carl B. DPI | Wisconsin Governor's Office)

