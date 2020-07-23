SUV driver killed in Green Lake Co. crash with ag. sprayer

TOWN OF MACKFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man was killed and his passenger badly injured Wednesday night when their SUV collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of CTH A and Hickory Road, in the Town of Mackford, and shut down the highway for more than eight hours.

Investigators say the SUV was heading north on on the highway when it collided with the agricultural spray, which was proceeding east from the stop sign on Hickory Road.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated. His passenger, a 72-year-old woman, suffered severe injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

The 60-year-old driver of the sprayer had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation by the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A 73-year-old man died when his SUV collided with a agricultural sprayer, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the Green Lake Sheriff's Office reported. (Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)

