Two Fitchburg homes with people inside hit by bullets overnight

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after two occupied homes in Fitchburg were hit by bullets early Thursday morning.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, calls came in around 12:45 a.m. for gunshots heard on King James Way and Norfolk Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found two homes had been hit by gunfire.

Both of the homes had people inside at the time, a bullet even entering a bedroom with several small children in one of the houses. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police believe these homes were not targeted. One person who heard the gunshots shared with officers that they saw a silver car speed away shortly after the shots were fired. No other suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.