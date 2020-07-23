Advertisement

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C., following concerns from members of Congress and the public.

The watchdog investigation will examine use-of-force allegations in Portland, where the city's top federal prosecutor and mayor have publicly complained. In Washington, investigators will look at the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed Justice Department guidelines, including on identification requirements and in the deployment of chemical agents and use of force.

The investigation was announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities in both cities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

State

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

Latest News

State

White House: Federal agents could be sent to Milwaukee to help combat crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Trump spoke only of Chicago and Albuquerque, but the White House said in a later press release that the program would be expanded in the next few weeks into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, as well.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers urges mask wearing as COVID-19 cases remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he was still considering a statewide mask mandate as the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the second time in three days.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”

Coronavirus

Second highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, at 1,052, health officials report.