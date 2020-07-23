Advertisement

White House: Federal agents could be sent to Milwaukee to help combat crime

Trump spoke only of Chicago and Albuquerque, but the White House said in a later press release that the program would be expanded in the next few weeks into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, as well.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.

Trump spoke only of Chicago and Albuquerque, but the White House said in a later press release that the program would be expanded in the next few weeks into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, as well.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyper-politicized moment in American politics.

With less than four months until Election Day, Trump has been warning that the violence will worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden wins in November.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

State

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers urges mask wearing as COVID-19 cases remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he was still considering a statewide mask mandate as the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the second time in three days.

Coronavirus

Second highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, at 1,052, health officials report.

Latest News

State

President Trump expects to send federal agents to Milwaukee to help combat crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long
President Donald Trump says he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.

Coronavirus

State rolls out $46.6M in aid for schools; MMSD eligible for $3.8M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In all, the state plans to provide $46.6 million in aid to the schools.

Sports

WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board met on Thursday to decide the fate of Fall sports.

Coronavirus

Protesters rally downtown against mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A planned protest against the indoor mask mandate in Madison and Dane Co. is getting push back from county executive’s office before it even begins.

Local

SUV driver killed in Green Lake Co. crash with ag. sprayer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 73-year-old man was killed and his passenger badly injured Wednesday night when their SUV collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County highway.

State

Deputies shoot man armed with rifle in Waukesha County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department at the request of the Waukesha County sheriff.