Advertisement

WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The governing body of Wisconsin school sports is delaying the start of fall sports based on the level of contact and level of risk of being infected with coronavirus.

Girls golf, cross country, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving teams would begin practice on August 17. Football, boys soccer, and volleyball would begin the week September 7. The measure passed on an 8-3 vote.

The Board failed to pass an amendment that would allow higher-risk sports to begin August 24 on a 9-2 vote.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board announced the changes on Thursday.

The decision came two days after the Big 8 Conference announced it would cancel its entire fall sports season.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 7 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games.

Latest News

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.

High School

Big 8 cancels fall sports; non-conference games possible

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With schools across Wisconsin still trying to figure out how they will handle academic classes in the coming school year, the Big 8 Conference has canceled its entire conference schedule for all fall sports.

Sports

Jonathan Taylor raising money for charity in Madison, his second home: ‘It’s only right that I give back'

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
For the last three years, we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor run through Big Ten defenses on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NCAA history. Now as JT gets ready for his first NFL season, he’s accomplishing even more off the field.

Sports

Local company working to sanitize sports during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Mike Jacques
This year, keeping players safe, let's just say the opponent presents one of the biggest challenges any coach has ever faced – COVID-19