WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The governing body of Wisconsin school sports is delaying the start of fall sports based on the level of contact and level of risk of being infected with coronavirus.

Girls golf, cross country, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving teams would begin practice on August 17. Football, boys soccer, and volleyball would begin the week September 7. The measure passed on an 8-3 vote.

The Board failed to pass an amendment that would allow higher-risk sports to begin August 24 on a 9-2 vote.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board announced the changes on Thursday.

The decision came two days after the Big 8 Conference announced it would cancel its entire fall sports season.

