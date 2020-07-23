Advertisement

Work begins on USS Beloit at Marinette shipyard

The ceremonial keel laying took place Wednesday
U.S.S. Beloit
U.S.S. Beloit(Submitted)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) -- Construction of a new Navy combat ship named for the City of Beloit is underway in Marinette.

The ceremonial keel laying took place Wednesday as Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine began work on the USS Beloit.

As part of a ship-building tradition, a worker welded the initials of the ship’s sponsor, Retired Major General Marcia Anderson, into a rectangular piece of steel called the keep plate that will be affixed to the vessel.

Anderson is from Beloit and is the first Black woman to become a major general in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Protesters rally downtown against mask mandate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A planned protest against the indoor mask mandate in Madison and Dane Co. is getting push back from county executive’s office before it even begins.

Local

SUV driver killed in Green Lake Co. crash with ag. sprayer

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 73-year-old man was killed and his passenger badly injured Wednesday night when their SUV collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County highway.

State

Deputies shoot man armed with rifle in Waukesha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department at the request of the Waukesha County sheriff.

News

Man tased during arrest after theft near East Towne Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say a man and a woman stole a waitress' wallet and cell phone before the pair was spotted by officers.

Latest News

News

Two Fitchburg homes with people inside hit by bullets overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say a bullet entered a room with several small children early Thursday morning.

Local

Member of the Madison Fire Department starts new initiative to help others

Updated: 6 hours ago
A member of the Madison Fire Department wants to help minority communities by buying groceries for people and delivering the food.

News

Diversity and inclusion: Workplace training

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Consequences of cancel culture: Social media controversy

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Expert guides how to bring inclusion and diversity to work

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
With questions of racial justice at the nation’s forefront, one expert says more people than before are seeking inclusion and diversity in their workspaces.

News

Expert: “Cancel culture” played role in controversy over Latino Chamber of Commerce member holding Goya product

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A photo of a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce holding a Goya product at a Milwaukee fundraiser caused quite a stir in the Wisconsin Latino community, resulting in death threats and calls for revoking of membership.