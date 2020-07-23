Advertisement

Yard sign project donates dairy products to Whitewater food pantry

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Elizabeth Katzman has spent her summer keeping busy selling and delivering custom yard signs across Southern Wisconsin.

The Whitewater FFA student started a campaign in April to sell yard signs at $10 a piece.

“When I first launched the project, I figured ‘Oh, I can sell 100 signs’ but I got a ton of support,” said Elizabeth Katzman. "

In total, she sold 900 signs and raised over $10,000 which she is using to purchase dairy products from local farmers and give them to the food pantry in Whitewater.

“You may not see it and you may not know, but there’s definitely people out there who need help,” said Katzman.

The Community Space food pantry received her first donation: 250 pints of ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery.

On-Site manager Cindy Robers says every donation is needed since the pandemic began.

“It’s gotten progressively worse since COVID with people losing their jobs and things so the demand has gone up greatly,” said Robers. “We’re glad we’re able to fill that need and that we have donors that are willing to support us.”

The Community Space food pantry has served 15,599 people and given out 68,548 pounds of food.

‘Support Dairy’ yard sign sales are helping to purchase local dairy products & donate them to area food pantry. Meet the Whitewater FFA student behind the project tonight on NBC15 Madison at 6. #NBC15

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Katzman said she’s excited her project is helping both struggling dairy farmers and those who are hungry.

“During this pandemic, we all came together as a whole,” Katzman said. “I think we really worked together and I thought that was cool.”

The high schooler is only getting started with dairy donations.

“Next month, we plan on doing cheese curds and then the month after that we’re doing potato bags with cheese and cream cheese and butter,” she said.

Though her yard sign campaign is over, Katzman plans to come up with more projects through her role as Whitewater FFA chapter president this fall.  

To donate to The Community Space or learn more about the food pantry, click HERE.

