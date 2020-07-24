Advertisement

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

This combination of photos provided by the School Sisters of St. Francis shows Sisters Annelda Holtkamp, Bernadette Kelter, Josephine Seier and Marie June Skender. The nuns, who died from COVID-19 in March and April 2020, had retired years ago. Some moved into the Our Lady of the Angels assisted living facility in Wisconsin, when it opened in 2011.
This combination of photos provided by the School Sisters of St. Francis shows Sisters Annelda Holtkamp, Bernadette Kelter, Josephine Seier and Marie June Skender. The nuns, who died from COVID-19 in March and April 2020, had retired years ago. Some moved into the Our Lady of the Angels assisted living facility in Wisconsin, when it opened in 2011.(School Sisters of St. Francis via AP)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Michigan (AP) — At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Each community perseveres, though strict social-distancing rules have made communal solidarity a challenge as the losses are mourned.

Only small, private funeral services were permitted as the death toll mounted in April and May at the Felician Sisters convent in Livonia, Michigan — a spiritual hardship for the surviving nuns.

“The yearnings, throughout the pandemic, were to be with our dying sisters and hold our traditional services, funeral Mass and burial, to comfort each other,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, a leader of the Felician Sisters of North America.

For weeks the Livonia nuns went without Mass and dined in shifts, only one per table.

Those and other restrictions have eased in recent weeks as regular activities slowly resume.

But strict social-distancing rules remain in effect at the Our Lady of the Angels convent in Greenfield, Wisconsin, which provides memory care for nuns of the School Sisters of St. Francis and the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Nearly all communal activities have been suspended since March, and the 40 remaining residents are not allowed to see visitors, said Michael O’Loughlin, communications director for the School Sisters of St. Francis.

“The changes are confusing for the sisters — the loss of their religious activities has been very difficult, with no Masses or daily Rosary in chapel,” he said. “They do not understand the virus and find it difficult to stay confined to their rooms.”

At the Maryknoll Sisters’ center in Ossining, New York, as at the Greenfield convent, there have been no new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

“Thank God things are stable,” said a Maryknoll spokeswoman, Chelsea Lopez. She said 177 sisters are still residing there and abiding by health officials’ recommended social-distancing protocols.

In several important respects, convents share some of the same health vulnerabilities as nursing homes, the hardest-hit sector in the U.S. in terms of COVID-19 deaths. In many cases, their populations are elderly and live in close quarters with one another.

“We realize that our communal lifestyle makes us, along with other religious communities, a target for this virus,” Sister Mary Christopher acknowledged back in May.

In Livonia, some of the nuns who survived COVID-19 infections have continued to experience weakness and respiratory problems, according to Sister Mary Christopher. Though in-person Masses have resumed, some of the sisters continue to participate via closed-circuit television or other electronic devices.

The 13 deaths — more than 20% of the convent’s population — have been a huge blow for the surrounding community, where the nuns played important roles. Those who died ranged in age from 69 to 99; they included a librarian, a nurse and several teachers.

The Felician Sisters “have been taking care of people in our community literally from cradle to grave,” said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan. “Now we have less nuns that are available to work in the hospital, less nuns that are available in our teaching institutions, less nuns that are out there taking care of making sure our souls are protected.”

Brosnan, who took over as mayor of the city of about 93,000 in January, cited the nuns’ role in a school, a university, a hospital, a home for retired clergy and a hospice, all within walking distance of their Livonia compound.

“They’re responsible for my education through grade school,” she said. “They’ve educated my husband. They educated my three children. We put our hearts in their hands.”

At Our Lady of the Angels in Wisconsin, the nuns who died in March and April had retired years ago. Some moved into the facility when it opened in 2011.

Among them were Sister Josephine Seier, 94, who had been with the School Sisters of St. Francis for 79 years, and Sister Mary Francele Sherburne, 99, who spent 34 years as an English professor at Mount Mary University.

The eldest was Sister Annelda Holtkamp, 102, who spent 33 years at St. Joseph’s High School Convent in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to her order, Sister Annelda grew up with six siblings on a farm in St. Paul, Iowa, walking more than 4 miles each way to the Catholic school she attended.

In her 20s she joined the School Sisters of St. Francis. Her first duties were working in a convent laundry facility.

Her last assignment was at St. Mary’s Convent in Chilton, Wisconsin, where, according to the order, she was known for her embroidery skills: “I could make almost anything,” she said after winning ribbons at the county fair.

O’Loughlin praised the work of Our Lady of the Angels’ staff as the pandemic took its toll — working double shifts without any days off for weeks.

“The staff focused on all aspects of caregiving and, because of restrictions, also had to do their own shipping and receiving, housekeeping, pastoral care, maintenance and technical support,” he said. “They truly are heroes who have been going above and beyond the call for months.”

—-

Crary reported from New York City.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WVLT
A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Latest News

Local

New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A newly created memorial fund aims to create a scholarship and construct a memorial to pay tribute to Beth Potter and Robin Carre, the victims in a brutal double homicide at the Arboretum earlier this year.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

Local

Roads in the Arboretum reopen to vehicles following COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
According to a news release from the UW-Madison, Arboretum Drive from the Wingra Drive entrance to the Arboretum will be open to vehicles starting July 31.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.